COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 18 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN--GRAPHIC WARNING--

Por
REUTERSMAY 18
18 de Mayo de 2021

Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol border with Morocco

Start: 18 May 2021 11:50 GMT

End: 18 May 2021 13:11 GMT

--EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES --

CEUTA– Spain deploys troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave amid heightened diplomatic tensions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Coronavirus: la oposición venezolana investigará la compra de insumos del régimen de Maduro a países como Cuba, China, Rusia e Irán

Coronavirus: la oposición venezolana investigará la compra de insumos del régimen de Maduro a países como Cuba, China, Rusia e Irán

“Mucho antes del invierno”: AMLO prevé terminar vacunación COVID-19 en octubre

La ONG Una Ventana a la Libertad denunció 32 muertes en 111 centros de reclusión de Venezuela desde octubre

Independiente se juega su futuro en la Copa Sudamericana ante Bahía de Brasil en Avellaneda: hora, TV y formaciones

A sus 53 años, Niurka se atrevió con un topless en Zipolite y puso de cabeza a Instagram

DEPORTES

Real Madrid tendría definido a su nuevo entrenador: los detalles de la oferta para el apuntado a ser el reemplazante de Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid tendría definido a su nuevo entrenador: los detalles de la oferta para el apuntado a ser el reemplazante de Zinedine Zidane

Independiente se juega su futuro en la Copa Sudamericana ante Bahía de Brasil en Avellaneda: hora, TV y formaciones

Fumando habano y cantando a los gritos: Pep Guardiola grabó un alocado video en los festejos del Manchester City

Revolución en Barcelona: cuatro pesos pesados dejarán de ser intocables de cara al próximo mercado de transferencias

En Brasil, Defensa y Justicia buscará acercarse a la siguiente ronda ante un ya clasificado Palmeiras: hora, TV y formaciones

ENTRETENIMIENTO

A sus 53 años, Niurka se atrevió con un topless en Zipolite y puso de cabeza a Instagram

A sus 53 años, Niurka se atrevió con un topless en Zipolite y puso de cabeza a Instagram

Murió Franco Battiato, ícono de la música italiana

La muerte de MC Kevin: la versión de dos testigos sobre la infidelidad que lo llevó a caer desde el quinto piso de un hotel en Brasil

Alessandra Ambrosio jugó al vóley en Malibú, Kourtney Kardashian paseó en West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Cuánto cobra por presentación Fania 97, el sonidero acusado de usar equipo robado a Café Tacuba

TENDENCIAS

Las bebidas alcohólicas deberán tener un logo para desalentar su consumo durante el embarazo

Las bebidas alcohólicas deberán tener un logo para desalentar su consumo durante el embarazo

Cuál es la propuesta mundial de la ONU para incentivar la baja de muertes viales en todo el mundo

Según un estudio, la contaminación del aire aumenta el riesgo de problemas de salud mental de los niños

Por qué los especialistas reclaman un plan mundial de investigación de inmunización materna contra COVID-19

Por qué el mundo no logró frenar el COVID-19