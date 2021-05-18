ADVISORY EUROPE-MIGRANTS/SPAIN--GRAPHIC WARNING

Spain deploys army in Ceuta to patrol border with Morocco
Start: 18 May 2021 11:50 GMT
End: 18 May 2021 13:11 GMT
EDITOR'S PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT CONTAINS GRAPHIC IMAGES
CEUTA– Spain deploys troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after thousands of migrants swam into the northern African enclave amid heightened diplomatic tensions.
