Lunes 17 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING--PoSSIBLE ONLY--

Por
REUTERSMAY 17
14 de Mayo de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on latest COVID-19 developments

Start: 17 May 2021 13:15 GMT

End: 17 May 2021 14:15 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

SCHEDULE

1230GMT - Briefing starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

"No puedo con tanta emoción": así fue la felicitación de Lupita Jones tras la victoria de Andrea Meza en Miss Universo

Deck se despidió con su primer triunfo en Oklahoma y Campazzo ya conoce el rival de Denver en los playoffs: sus mejores jugadas en el cierre de la fase regular de la NBA

"No puedo con tanta emoción": así fue la felicitación de Lupita Jones tras la victoria de Andrea Meza en Miss Universo

Día Mundial de Internet: Argentina es el tercer país con mayor cantidad de contraseñas débiles en la región

