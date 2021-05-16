Un vistazo a la jornada inglesa

Resultados y goleadores de los partidos de la 36ª jornada del campeonato de fútbol inglés:
- Martes:
Mánchester United 1 Greenwood (15)
Leicester 2 Thomas (10), Söyüncü (66)
- Miércoles:
Chelsea 0
Arsenal 1 Smith-Rowe (16)
- Viernes:
Newcastle 3 Krafth (25), Joelinton (45+6 penal), Willock (62)
Mánchester City 4 Cancelo (39), Torres (42, 64, 66)
- Sábado:
Burnley 0
Leeds 4 Klich (44), Harrison (60), Rodrigo (77, 79)
Southampton 3 Adams (27), Tella (60), Walcott (82)
Fulham 1 Carvalho (75)
Brighton 1 Welbeck (84)
West Ham 1 Benrahma (87)
- Domingo:
Crystal Palace 3 Benteke (32), Zaha (75), Mitchell (84)
Aston Villa 2 McGinn (17), El-Ghazi (34)
(13h05 GMT) Tottenham
Wolverhampton
(15h30 GMT) West Bromwich
Liverpool
(18h00 GMT) Everton
Sheffield United
