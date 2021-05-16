COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

RC Strasburg squeeze past Nice in 2-0 win at Allianz Rivera

Home advantage counts for nothing, as RCSA travel to Nice and take all three points

Por
Newsroom Infobae
16 de Mayo de 2021

RC Strasburg defeat Nice 2-0 on Sunday at Allianz Rivera. Nice were looking to pick up points after winning last match. RCSA were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Montpellier. After today's result, Nice and RCSA are 9th, (49 points) and 15th, (41 points), in the league respectively, after 37 matches.

The Racers started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Ludovic Ajorque in the 2nd minute, seeing out the first half 0-1.

RCSA continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ludovic Ajorque finding the net again in the 66th minute. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

For Nice, Kephren Thuram Ulien, Flavius Daniliuc, Malik Sellouki, Jordan Lotomba and Dan Ndoye, came on for Alexis Claude-Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Rony Lopes, Youcef Atal and Amine Gouiri. RCSA replaced Jeanricner Bellegarde and Ibrahima Sissoko with Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou.

There were bookings for William Saliba and Hicham Boudaoui from Nice. For RCSA, Adrien Thomasson saw yellow.

Nice will next play Lyon away, with RCSA facing FC Lorient at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cerraron las mesas electorales en Chile y comienza el escrutinio: primero se contarán los votos para consagrar a los 155 redactores de una nueva Constitución

Cerraron las mesas electorales en Chile y comienza el escrutinio: primero se contarán los votos para consagrar a los 155 redactores de una nueva Constitución

Con su gol a River, Carlos Tevez se alejó de Riquelme y se afirma en el top 10 de los máximos goleadores de Boca

Da “lástima”: líder de Movimiento Ciudadano tundió a Marko Cortés

Diego Simeone se rindió ante Luis Suárez y le dedicó un mensaje a la dirigencia del Barcelona

Granizo causó estragos en Coahuila, incluida una clínica del IMSS

DEPORTES

El blooper de Miguel Ángel Russo que se hizo viral en Boca-River: gritó un gol que no fue

El blooper de Miguel Ángel Russo que se hizo viral en Boca-River: gritó un gol que no fue

Con su gol a River, Carlos Tevez se alejó de Riquelme y se afirma en el top 10 de los máximos goleadores de Boca

Barcelona vapuleó al Chelsea y se consagró campeón de la Champions League femenina

Diego Simeone se rindió ante Luis Suárez y le dedicó un mensaje a la dirigencia del Barcelona

A qué hora y en qué canal ver partido de vuelta América vs Pachuca

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El día que Paco Stanley cambió a Benito Castro por Mario Bezares

El día que Paco Stanley cambió a Benito Castro por Mario Bezares

El asesinato de Chalino Sánchez, el primer crimen que sacudió al regional mexicano

“Es casi el clon”: el sorprendente parecido entre Sofía Aragón y Miss Nicaragua

“Yo no estoy amenazada de nada”: Alicia Machado negó que haya recibido amenazas de muerte por revelar el nombre del padre de su hija

“Lépera y vulgar”: la fuerte reacción de Laura Zapata ante el posible nombramiento de Laura Bozzo como presidenta del DIF en Veracruz

TENDENCIAS

¿Existe una relación entre la calvicie y la gravedad en los casos de COVID-19?

¿Existe una relación entre la calvicie y la gravedad en los casos de COVID-19?

Por qué las mujeres y los hombres sienten el dolor de manera diferente

De la familia tipo a los tipos de familia: cómo se piensan hoy las nuevas estructuras familiares

Por qué Estados Unidos cambió sus recomendaciones acerca del uso del barbijo

Disney ya tiene fecha para lanzar Star+ en México: estas serán las series y películas que incluirá su catalogo