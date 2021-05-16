RC Strasburg squeeze past Nice in 2-0 win at Allianz Rivera

RC Strasburg defeat Nice 2-0 on Sunday at Allianz Rivera. Nice were looking to pick up points after winning last match. RCSA were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Montpellier. After today's result, Nice and RCSA are 9th, (49 points) and 15th, (41 points), in the league respectively, after 37 matches.

The Racers started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, thanks to an early goal from Ludovic Ajorque in the 2nd minute, seeing out the first half 0-1.

RCSA continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Ludovic Ajorque finding the net again in the 66th minute. The game ended with a 2-0 victory for the visitors.

For Nice, Kephren Thuram Ulien, Flavius Daniliuc, Malik Sellouki, Jordan Lotomba and Dan Ndoye, came on for Alexis Claude-Maurice, Morgan Schneiderlin, Rony Lopes, Youcef Atal and Amine Gouiri. RCSA replaced Jeanricner Bellegarde and Ibrahima Sissoko with Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou.

There were bookings for William Saliba and Hicham Boudaoui from Nice. For RCSA, Adrien Thomasson saw yellow.

Nice will next play Lyon away, with RCSA facing FC Lorient at home.