PSG run riot, scoring 4 without reply at the Parc des Princes

Paris Saint-Germain ease to a comfortable 4-0 win at the Parc des Princes. PSG wanted to improve their league standing after a 1-1 draw against Rennes. Reims, on the other hand, were beaten 1-0 in the previous match against AS Mónaco. As the table looks today, PSG are in 2nd place, with 79 points from 37 matches, while Reims sit in 13th, with 42 points from 37.

Les Parisiens didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Neymar opening the rout, 13 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Kylian Mbappe made it 2-0 in the 24th minute. The score at half time was 2-0.

PSG continued to pile on the pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Marquinhos in the 68th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Moise Kean made it 4-0 just before the final whistle to make it 4-0.

For PSG, Rafinha, Mauro Icardi, Leandro Paredes, Moise Kean and Timothee Pembele, came on for Julian Draxler, Angel Di Maria, Danilo Pereira, Kylian Mbappe and Colin Dagba. Reims replaced Arber Zeneli, El Bilal Toure and Dereck Kutesa with Mathieu Cafaro, Boulaye Dia and Nathanael Mbuku.

Yunis Abdelhamid saw the red card, for Reims.

PSG will next travel to Brest, while Reims will face Bordeaux at home.