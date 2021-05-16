Nantes run riot, scoring 4 without reply at the Stade Gaston Gerard

Dijon suffered a home defeat to Nantes on Sunday at the Stade Gaston Gerard. Dijon were looking forward to meeting again after losing 3-0 to Angers SCO in their last match. Nantes were coming from consecutive wins against Bordeaux and Brest. As the table looks today, Dijon and Nantes currently occupy 20th and 18th spots in the table, with 18 points and 40 points respectively after 37 matches.

Nantes started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with Kalifa Coulibaly opening the rout early in the first half. Nantes then scored once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Randal Kolo Muani, on 32 minutes, finishing the first half 0-2.

The Yellow House continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Ludovic Blas, 90 minutes in. However they weren't finished yet and Randal Kolo Muani made it 4-0 just before the final whistle with a final score of 4-0.

Both managers made full use of their substitutions. For Dijon, Mama Balde and Aboubakar Kamara, came on for Jacques Siwe and Jonathan Panzo, Nantes brought on Marcus Coco, Andrei, Roli Pereira De Sa and Renaud Emond to replace Kalifa Coulibaly, Moses Simon, Randal Kolo Muani and Ludovic Blas.

There were bookings for Jordan Marie and Bruno Ecuele from Dijon. For Nantes, Kalifa Coulibaly saw yellow.

Dijon will play their next fixture away against Saint-Étienne, while Nantes will face Montpellier at home.