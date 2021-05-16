COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Montpellier play out a goal-less draw against Brest at the Stade de la Mosson

Disappointment on both sides as Montpellier and Brest see out a 0-0 draw

Newsroom Infobae
16 de Mayo de 2021

On Sunday, Montpellier and Brest were held to a 0-0 draw at the Stade de la Mosson. Montpellier were looking to continue their run after winning last match. Brest were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Nice. As things stand, Montpellier and Brest currently occupy 8th and 16th spots in the table, with 51 points and 41 points respectively after 37 matches.

For Montpellier, Junior Sambia, Mihailo Ristic, Joris Chotard and Samy Benchama, came on for Arnaud Souquet, Teji Savanier, Stephy Mavididi and Nicolas Cozza. Brest brought on Irvin Cardona, to replace Romain Faivre.

The referee booked Steve Mounie, Haris Belkebla and Brendan Chardonnet for Brest and Florent Mollet saw the red card, for Montpellier.

Montpellier will next travel to Nantes, while Brest will face Paris Saint-Germain at home.

