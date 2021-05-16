COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
Lyon cruise to win against Nîmes 5-2 at Stade Des Costieres

Rudi Garcia's team claimed a valuable away victory and three points against Nîmes on Sunday

Newsroom Infobae
16 de Mayo de 2021

Lyon snatched all three points from Nîmes in a 5-2 victory on Sunday, at Stade Des Costieres. Both teams arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Nîmes were looking to pick up points after winning last match. Lyon were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against FC Lorient and AS Mónaco. As the table looks today, Nîmes and Lyon currently occupy 19th and 4th spots in the table, with 35 points and 76 points respectively after 37 matches.

Les Crocodiles started strong and were rewarded for their efforts, with an early goal from Moussa Kone in the 5th minute. However, their lead was short-lived, as an equalizer from Lucas Paqueta at the 8 minute mark, brought Lyon level. The momentum was now with The Kids, who then scored again through a goal from Memphis Depay in the 20th minute to establish a 2-1. The Kids then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a second effort from Lucas Paqueta at the 24 minute mark, to take a 1-3 lead into half time.

Lyon started strong in the second half and were able to dominate, with a goal from Houssem Aouar, 55 minutes in. However, Nîmes weren't lying down and managed to pull back a 2nd effort from Moussa Kone in the 62nd minute. In the end though, Lyon secured the points emphatically, with a goal from Islam Slimani just before the final whistle and seeing the game end 5-2.

For Nîmes, Sofiane Alakouch, Lucas Deaux, Nassim Chadli, Mahamadou Doucoure and Matteo Ahlinvi, came on for Patrick Burner, Lamine Fomba, Niclas Eliasson, Moussa Kone and Zinedine Ferhat. Lyon brought on Rayan Cherki, Thiago Mendes, Islam Slimani and Sinaly Diomande for Houssem Aouar, Bruno Guimaraes, Karl Toko Ekambi and Leo Dubois.

Nîmes will play their next fixture away against Rennes, while Lyon will face Nice at home.

