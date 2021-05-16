Lille and ASSE fail to find the net

Sunday's fixture between Lille and ASSE delivered a goalless draw at the Stade Pierre Mauroy. Both Lille and ASSE arrived in good form, having secured victories in their previous matches. Lille were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning their previous two games in the competition. The most recent was against the RC Lens away (3-0), the other to Nice at home (2-0). ASSE were coming from consecutive wins against Olympique de Marseille and Montpellier. As it stands, Lille and ASSE currently occupy 1st and 11th spots in the table, with 80 points and 46 points respectively after 37 matches.

For Lille, Jonathan Ikone, Renato Sanches, Xeka, Yusuf Yazici and Domagoj Bradaric, came on for Luiz Araujo, Jonathan Bamba, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan David and Reinildo Mandava. ASSE brought on Adil Aouchiche, Charles Abi, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Aimen Moueffek and Zaydou Youssouf for Romain Hamouma, Arnaud Nordin, Wahbi Khazri, Mathieu Debuchy and Yvan Neyou.

There were bookings for Benjamin Andre from Lille. For ASSE, Yvan Neyou and Wahbi Khazri saw yellow.

Lille will next travel to Angers SCO, while ASSE will face Dijon FCO at home.