Bordeaux on fire, scoring 3 without reply at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums

Bordeaux on a 3-0 win against RC Lens on Sunday at the Matmut Atlantique Stadiums. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Bordeaux were looking to get back winning ways after losing 3-0 to Nantes in their previous fixture. Lens were beaten 3-0 in the previous match against Lille. As the table looks today, Bordeaux and Lens sit 14th, (42 points) and 6th, (56 points), in the league respectively, after 37 matches.

Bordeaux didn't take long to get on the score-sheet, with Hwang Ui-Jo opening the rout, 32 minutes in. They then managed to see out the first half 1-0.

Les Girondins continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with a goal from Youssouf Sabaly, 89 minutes in. Bordeaux then netted once more and increased their lead thanks to a goal from Mehdi Zerkane just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

For Bordeaux, Sekou Mara, Issouf Sissokho, Remi Oudin, Jean Seri and Mehdi Zerkane, came on for Hwang Ui-Jo, Yacine Adli, Nicolas De Preville, Tom Lacoux and Maxime Poundje. Lens replaced Simon Banza, Facundo Medina, Ismael Boura, Cheick Oumar Doucoure and Gael Kakuta for Arnaud Kalimuendo, Corentin Jean, Cheick Traore, Tony Mauricio and David Da Costa.

There were bookings for Maxime Poundje and Mehdi Zerkane from Bordeaux. For Lens, Loic Bade and Gael Kakuta saw yellow.

Bordeaux will next travel to Reims, while Lens will face AS Mónaco at home.