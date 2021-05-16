ADVISORY PARALYMPICS-2020/

Tokyo 2020 marks 100 days to go until the Paralympic Games.

Start: 16 May 2021 05:45 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 06:45 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR OPERATIONAL REASONS.

TOKYO, JAPAN - Tokyo 2020 holds a ceremony to mark 100 days to go until the opening of the Paralympic Games. Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike and Tokyo 2020 President Seiko Hashimoto are expected to attend and Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo will perform.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT - Ceremony starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: FOREIGN POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Japan

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL JAPANESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com