ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PROTEST-WESTBANK

Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near West Bank settlement
Start: 16 May 2021 12:30 GMT
End: 16 May 2021 13:30 GMT
NEAR BEIT EL, WEST BANK - Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near the Beit El settlement, as fighting between Hamas and Israel continues for a seventh day.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: ORIGINAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com