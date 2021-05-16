COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PROTEST-WESTBANK

Por
REUTERS
16 de Mayo de 2021

Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near West Bank settlement

Start: 16 May 2021 14:34 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 15:12 GMT

NEAR BEIT EL, WEST BANK - Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near the Beit El settlement, as fighting between Hamas and Israel continues for a seventh day.

