Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/PROTEST-WESTBANK

Por
REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2021

Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near West Bank settlement

Start: 16 May 2021 14:34 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 15:34 GMT

NEAR BEIT EL, WEST BANK - Palestinians stage anti-Israel protest near the Beit El settlement, as fighting between Hamas and Israel continues for a seventh day.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

