COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

Por
REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas escalate bombardments

Start: 16 May 2021 09:27 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 11:10 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: CURRENTLY QUALITY AS INCOMING

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants intensifies with rocket barrages and airstrikes.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

El grupo terrorista Hamas lanzó 3.000 cohetes contra Israel en la última semana

El grupo terrorista Hamas lanzó 3.000 cohetes contra Israel en la última semana

El Barcelona recibe al Celta a la espera de un milagro para seguir en la pelea por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Atlético de Madrid va en búsqueda de un triunfo que le permita comenzar a encaminar el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Los chilenos vuelven a las urnas este domingo en las primeras elecciones de 48 horas

Familia LeBarón buscaría imágenes del C5 para esclarecer asesinato de Abel Murrieta

DEPORTES

El Barcelona recibe al Celta a la espera de un milagro para seguir en la pelea por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

El Barcelona recibe al Celta a la espera de un milagro para seguir en la pelea por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Atlético de Madrid va en búsqueda de un triunfo que le permita comenzar a encaminar el título: hora, TV y formaciones

El duro nocaut con el que Brandon Figueroa derrotó a Luis Nery para unificar títulos mundiales Supergallo

Felipe Ramos Rizo aclaró la polémica en torno al penal en favor de Cruz Azul contra Toluca

Qué equipo habría comprado los derechos sobre Santiago Ormeño

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Fue como un secuestro”: Tatiana relató su tormentoso matrimonio con Andrés Puentes

“Fue como un secuestro”: Tatiana relató su tormentoso matrimonio con Andrés Puentes

Cómo funciona y qué debes hacer para ingresar a Raya, el Tinder de los ricos y famosos que expuso a Matthew Perry y Ben Affleck

Las primeras fotos de la boda entre Alex Fernández Jr. y Alexia Hernández

El majestuoso vestido Benito Santos utilizado por Fernanda Gómez en su boda con Canelo Álvarez

Thalía entre el éxito de desAMORfosis y sus looks del pasado

TENDENCIAS

Disney ya tiene fecha para lanzar Star+ en México: estas serán las series y películas que incluirá su catalogo

Disney ya tiene fecha para lanzar Star+ en México: estas serán las series y películas que incluirá su catalogo

Transposición uterina: de qué se trata la novedosa técnica para preservar la fertilidad en mujeres con cáncer

De ver Viaje a la Estrellas a descubrir qué sueñan las aves: el recorrido de un físico que aporta claves sobre el aprendizaje y la atracción entre los pájaros

Sabores del mundo e identidad local: los nuevos mercados gastronómicos de la Ciudad, por dentro

Del viejo amor al buen amor: 12 reglas de oro para una relación de pareja