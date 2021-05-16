COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA SKYLINE

Por
REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2021

Gaza skyline as Israel and Hamas escalate bombardments

Start: 16 May 2021 11:23 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 12:25 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: CURRENTLY QUALITY AS INCOMING

GAZA CITY, GAZA - View over Gaza City as conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants intensifies with rocket barrages and airstrikes.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

