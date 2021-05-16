ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ARTILLERY

Israeli artillery bombard Gaza as conflict rages on

Start: 16 May 2021 13:41 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 13:59 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: COULD BE INTERRUPTED BY THE ARMY/POLICE

UNKNOWN LOCATION, ISRAEL- Israeli artillery open fire on Gaza City Israeli military bombarding the enclave with hundreds of aerial and artillery shells.

