Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ARTILLERY

Por
REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2021

Israeli artillery bombard Gaza as conflict rages on

Start: 16 May 2021 13:41 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 13:59 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: COULD BE INTERRUPTED BY THE ARMY/POLICE

UNKNOWN LOCATION, ISRAEL- Israeli artillery open fire on Gaza City Israeli military bombarding the enclave with hundreds of aerial and artillery shells.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

