COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 16 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH-- 7076-ISRAEL-SYNAGOGUE/

Por
REUTERSMAY 16
16 de Mayo de 2021

Dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service

Start: 16 May 2021 17:10 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 17:13 GMT

JERUSALEM - - At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

VIDEO SHOWS: HANDOUT VIDEO SHOWING TERRACE COLLAPSING AT JERUSALEM SYNAGOGUE, SEVERAL WOUNDED

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ADMMA'

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN CREDIT 'ADMMA'

Source: ADMMA

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Cómo era el programa En Familia con Chabelo que tanto añoran los fans en Twitter

Cómo era el programa En Familia con Chabelo que tanto añoran los fans en Twitter

El Cártel del Dragón: la organización criminal chino-mexicana que amenaza la supervivencia de la vaquita marina

De la familia tipo a los tipos de familia: cómo se piensan hoy las nuevas estructuras familiares

Cinco claves para entender la matanza chinos en 1911 por la que AMLO pedirá perdón

México lamentó las muertes de civiles en la escalada de violencia en Israel

DEPORTES

Los candidatos que podrían reemplazar a Zinedine Zidane en el Real Madrid

Los candidatos que podrían reemplazar a Zinedine Zidane en el Real Madrid

Los Jaguares XV fueron campeones invictos en la Superliga Americana de Rugby

El festejo con miles de personas en la MLS que recorre el mundo en tiempos de coronavirus

La polaca Iga Swiatek aplastó a la checa Karolina Pliskova y se quedó con el Masters de Roma

Zinedine Zidane dejará de ser el técnico del Real Madrid

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Cómo era el programa En Familia con Chabelo que tanto añoran los fans en Twitter

Cómo era el programa En Familia con Chabelo que tanto añoran los fans en Twitter

“Quién mató a Sara”, “#LadyRancho” o “Los últimos Días”: los estrenos de Netflix México del 16 al 23 de mayo

El enternecedor momento de la boda de Alex Fernández y Alexia Hernández: su perrito fue testigo de honor en la ceremonia

Miss Universo 2021: quiénes son las 5 favoritas a llevarse la corona

‘Dynamite’: fanáticos de BTS se despidieron de lo que podría ser el fin de una era

TENDENCIAS

De la familia tipo a los tipos de familia: cómo se piensan hoy las nuevas estructuras familiares

De la familia tipo a los tipos de familia: cómo se piensan hoy las nuevas estructuras familiares

Por qué Estados Unidos cambió sus recomendaciones acerca del uso del barbijo

Disney ya tiene fecha para lanzar Star+ en México: estas serán las series y películas que incluirá su catalogo

Transposición uterina: de qué se trata la novedosa técnica para preservar la fertilidad en mujeres con cáncer

Sabores del mundo e identidad local: los nuevos mercados gastronómicos de la Ciudad, por dentro