ADVISORY FLASH-- 7076-ISRAEL-SYNAGOGUE/

Dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service
Start: 16 May 2021 17:10 GMT
End: 16 May 2021 17:13 GMT
JERUSALEM - - At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.
VIDEO SHOWS: HANDOUT VIDEO SHOWING TERRACE COLLAPSING AT JERUSALEM SYNAGOGUE, SEVERAL WOUNDED
