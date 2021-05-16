ADVISORY FLASH-- 7076-ISRAEL-SYNAGOGUE/

Dozens hurt in Israeli synagogue accident - ambulance service

Start: 16 May 2021 17:10 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 17:13 GMT

JERUSALEM - - At least 60 worshippers were injured, some of them critically when a grandstand seating area collapsed in a crowded synagogue in a Jewish settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israel's Magen David Adom ambulance service said.

