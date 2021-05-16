ADVISORY FLASH--7075-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/SHEIKH JARRAH-ATTACK

Emergency services at scene of suspected car-ramming attack in East Jerusalem
Start: 16 May 2021 15:15 GMT
End: 16 May 2021 15:16 GMT
JERUSALEM - Israeli security forces work at the scene of what police said was a suspected car-ramming attack, at the entrance to Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Jerusalem
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com