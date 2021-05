ADVISORY FLASH--7071-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ROCKET STRIKE-DRONE

Drone shows damage from rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel

Start: 16 May 2021 11:13 GMT

End: 16 May 2021 11:16 GMT

UNKNOWN LOCATION, SOUTHERN ISRAEL, ISRAEL - Drone footage obtained by Reuters showed damage caused by rockets launched from Gaza towards Israel on Sunday (May 16).

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY AVI ALON

DIGITAL: MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY AVI ALON

Source: AVI ALON

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: MUTE

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com