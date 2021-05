Iraqis protest against Gaza rising tensions

Start: 15 May 2021 13:14 GMT

End: 15 May 2021 13:50 GMT

BAGHDAD – Iraqis take to Tahrir Square in Baghdad to protest against the rising tensions in Gaza, following a call by Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr.

