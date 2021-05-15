COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Sábado 15 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH--6140-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TOWER-MEDIA-EXPLOSION

Por
REUTERSMAY 15
15 de Mayo de 2021

Tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli strikes

Start: 15 May 2021 14:18 GMT

End: 15 May 2021 14:22 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

Location: Palestinian Territories

