ADVISORY FLASH--6140-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TOWER-MEDIA-EXPLOSION

Tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli strikes

Start: 15 May 2021 14:18 GMT

End: 15 May 2021 14:22 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com