ADVISORY FLASH--6140-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TOWER-MEDIA-EXPLOSION

Tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices collapses after Israeli strikes
Start: 15 May 2021 14:18 GMT
End: 15 May 2021 14:22 GMT
GAZA CITY, GAZA - A 12-storey Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com