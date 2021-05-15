COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY -- CANCELLED -- BRAZIL-POLITICS/BOLSONARO

Por
REUTERSMAY 15
14 de Mayo de 2021

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro addresses supporters

Start: 15 May 2021 13:00 GMT

End: 15 May 2021 14:00 GMT

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE - THE FOLLOWING LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO ONGOING EVENTS IN ISRAEL AND PALESTINE - PLEASE MONITOR FOR EDIT.

BRASILIA - Brazilians demonstrate in support of President Jair Bolsonaro who is expected to participate and to address a speech.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Brazil

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL WITH PORTUGUESE SPEECH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

