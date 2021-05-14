ADVISORY SOCCER-ENGLAND-CHE-LEI/REPORT -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Fans arrive to FA Cup final as COVID-19 restrictions ease
Start: 15 May 2021 13:45 GMT
End: 15 May 2021 16:30 GMT
LONDON - Live view of Wembley Stadium along Wembley Way as around 21,000 people arrive to watch the FA Cup final in person at Wembley Stadium as Chelsea play Leicester City for the trophy.
SCHEDULE:
1615GMT Kickoff
