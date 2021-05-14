COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Viernes 14 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ARTILLERY

Por
REUTERSMAY 14
14 de Mayo de 2021

Israeli troops mass near Gaza border as tensions escalate

Start: 14 May 2021 08:32 GMT

End: 14 May 2021 08:53 GMT

NEAR GAZA BORDER - Israel prepares combat troops and is in "various stages of preparing ground operations", a military spokesman has said, a move that would recall similar incursions during Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2008-2009.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Bogotá: no se hizo uso del Portal Américas para arrestos durante las manifestaciones del 12 de mayo

Bogotá: no se hizo uso del Portal Américas para arrestos durante las manifestaciones del 12 de mayo

“La jaula de las locas”: la crítica de Pedrito Sola respecto a la película el Baile de los 41

Lo que no escuchaste de Los Tigres del Norte: el regreso de los reyes del norteño

“Si fuera verdad, me quedaría calladito”: Padre de Frida Sofía se defendió por las acusaciones de fraude

“Es un acto discriminatorio”: candidato del PAN buscará diputación en Morelos tras autodescribirse como indígena

DEPORTES

Un sinfín de malas decisiones, una regla en su honor y tres años desastrosos para los Cavs: el propietario más incompetente de la historia de la NBA

Un sinfín de malas decisiones, una regla en su honor y tres años desastrosos para los Cavs: el propietario más incompetente de la historia de la NBA

Así fueron los goles de la remontada de Santos Laguna ante Monterrey en la ida de los Cuartos de Final

“Bienvenido a la liguilla”, el duro recordatorio de David Faitelson a Santiago Solari

Latigazo, doble entre gigantes y visita inesperada de un ex goleador de Boca: el show de Facundo Campazzo en el triunfo de los Nuggets ante Minnesota

Quién es el jugador de Puebla que podría estar cerca del América, de acuerdo con John Sutcliffe

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“La jaula de las locas”: la crítica de Pedrito Sola respecto a la película el Baile de los 41

“La jaula de las locas”: la crítica de Pedrito Sola respecto a la película el Baile de los 41

Lo que no escuchaste de Los Tigres del Norte: el regreso de los reyes del norteño

“Si fuera verdad, me quedaría calladito”: Padre de Frida Sofía se defendió por las acusaciones de fraude

Padre de Frida Sofía reveló que Alejandra Guzmán sacó del testamento a su hija

Entre clientes y eventos: las versiones del escándalo de un supuesto catálogo de actrices Televisa

TENDENCIAS

Este es el tiempo que nos faltaría para defendernos de un asteroide asesino

Este es el tiempo que nos faltaría para defendernos de un asteroide asesino

Por qué el micromanagement va en contra de la agilidad en el mundo laboral

Cómo acceder de manera gratuita a un test genético que detecta arritmias y miocardiopatías heredadas

Un estudio de Oxford revela las consecuencias de combinar vacunas contra el COVID-19

¿Me puedo contagiar de dos cepas de COVID-19 distintas?