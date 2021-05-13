COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
ADVISORY SOCCER-EUROPE/BREAKAWAY -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAY 13
12 de Mayo de 2021

Manchester United fans protest against owners

Start: 13 May 2021 16:00 GMT

End: 13 May 2021 17:00 GMT

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

THIS LIVE HAS BEEN CANCELLED ON RLS DUE TO SCHEDULING.

MANCHESTER - Manchester United fans demonstrate against the club's owners outside Old Trafford ahead of the team's Premier League match with Liverpool. This fixture had to be rearranged after Man United fans stormed the stadium and pitch before kickoff on May 2 in protest against the Glazer family's management of the club and their involvement in the now failed launch of a European Super League.

SCHEDULE:

1600GMT - Fans expected to gather

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Sports

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

