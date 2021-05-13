COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/BORDER ARMOUR

Por
REUTERS
13 de Mayo de 2021

Israeli troops mass near Gaza border as tensions escalate

Start: 13 May 2021 10:07 GMT

End: 13 May 2021 10:09 GMT

NEAR GAZA BORDER - Israel prepares combat troops and is in "various stages of preparing ground operations", a military spokesman has said, a move that would recall similar incursions during Israel-Gaza wars in 2014 and 2008-2009.

Reuters

