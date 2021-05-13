COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO BRIEFING

REUTERS
13 de Mayo de 2021

WHO chief Tedros briefing on latest CIVID-19 developments

Start: 14 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 14 May 2021 12:00 GMT

GENEVA - Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) holds briefing on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

TIME TBC - Briefing starts

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

