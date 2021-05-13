ADVISORY --FLASH--5101-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-NIGHT-UPDATE

Rockets, explosions light up Gaza night sky
Start: 13 May 2021 23:45 GMT
End: 13 May 2021 23:47 GMT
GAZA CITY, GAZA - Large explosions shook Gaza City early on Friday (May 14) morning as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Palestinian Territories
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com