COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--5101-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/GAZA-NIGHT-UPDATE

Por
REUTERSMAY 13
14 de Mayo de 2021

Rockets, explosions light up Gaza night sky

Start: 13 May 2021 23:45 GMT

End: 13 May 2021 23:47 GMT

GAZA CITY, GAZA - Large explosions shook Gaza City early on Friday (May 14) morning as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Palestinian Territories

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Negaron suspensión a la hija de Rosario Robles contra el congelamiento de sus cuentas bancarias

Negaron suspensión a la hija de Rosario Robles contra el congelamiento de sus cuentas bancarias

El espectacular anillo de compromiso que Ben Affleck le dio a JLo hace años

Santiago Alarcón responde de manera particular a una pregunta que involucra a su hija

Así se vivió el cara a cara entre congresistas y el Esmad en medio de las protestas en Buga

Cuáles son las carreras peor pagadas en México

DEPORTES

Problemas de salud para L.A. Park: el luchador está delicado por una neumonía

Problemas de salud para L.A. Park: el luchador está delicado por una neumonía

El duro testimonio de Mariano Bareiro, futbolista de Racing que se encuentra a préstamo en Israel: “Escuchar las alarmas es algo paralizante”

Real Madrid goleó al Granada y presiona al Atlético: qué necesita el equipo de Simeone para ser campeón

Cuando será el regreso al ring de Julio César “Rey” Martínez en la CDMX

Un futbolista mostró cómo un misil de Hamas destruyó su hogar en Israel: “Es un milagro que estemos vivos”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El espectacular anillo de compromiso que Ben Affleck le dio a JLo hace años

El espectacular anillo de compromiso que Ben Affleck le dio a JLo hace años

Kate del Castillo se disculpó por su video que fue eliminado por ser “ofensivo”

La mansión de un millón de dólares donde Fernando Colunga goza de su privacidad

El “Tigre” Azcárraga y su historia de amor con Paula Cusi

De Ventaneando a Televisa: Pedro Sola aparecerá en la rival de TV Azteca

TENDENCIAS

Los secretos culinarios detrás Fayer, el restaurante argentino que fue elegido como uno de los mejores del mundo

Los secretos culinarios detrás Fayer, el restaurante argentino que fue elegido como uno de los mejores del mundo

Perseverance asombra con la gran calidad de zoom que tiene su cámara principal en una roca de Marte

Tik Tok está probando una nueva herramienta para encontrar trabajo

Los mensajes directos de voz llegaron a Twitter

¿De quién es la voz de Alexa, el asistente de Amazon?