ADVISORY --FLASH--4240-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TEL AVIV SKYLINE

Rockets launched from Gaza seen in Tel Aviv sky
Start: 13 May 2021 19:40 GMT
End: 13 May 2021 19:40 GMT
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.
