COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Jueves 13 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY --FLASH--4240-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/TEL AVIV SKYLINE

Por
REUTERSMAY 13
13 de Mayo de 2021

Rockets launched from Gaza seen in Tel Aviv sky

Start: 13 May 2021 19:40 GMT

End: 13 May 2021 19:40 GMT

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL - Palestinian militants fired more rockets into Israel's commercial heartland on Thursday as Israel kept up a punishing bombing campaign in Gaza and massed tanks and troops on the enclave's border.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Israel

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: RLS

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Lupillo Rivera se desmarcó del escándalo de Mayeli Alonso, pero causó furor al referirse a Giselle Soto como su “esposa”

Lupillo Rivera se desmarcó del escándalo de Mayeli Alonso, pero causó furor al referirse a Giselle Soto como su “esposa”

Lejos de Michelle Renaud y la actuación: Danilo Carrera emprendió un nuevo negocio y está relacionado con su sueño de la infancia

Quintana Roo a punto de regresar a semáforo rojo por alto incremento de casos COVID-19

Una compañía de trenes británica se disculpó con una persona no binaria por no incluirla en su saludo a los pasajeros

Escalada sobre Israel: ahora dispararon tres cohetes desde el Líbano hacia el norte del país

DEPORTES

Cómo fue la relación de Gignac y Ricardo Ferretti

Cómo fue la relación de Gignac y Ricardo Ferretti

Nueva protesta de los aficionados del Manchester United: bloquearon con sus vehículos el bus de los jugadores del Liverpool

El show de Rafa Nadal en el Masters de Roma: salvó dos match points en una épica batalla de tres horas y media

Federico Delbonis confirmó su gran presente, eliminó a Felix Auger Aliassime y avanzó a los cuartos de final del Masters de Roma

“No lo puedo creer”: el preocupante momento en el que un vehículo atropella a un ciclista en el Giro de Italia

ENTRETENIMIENTO

El especial de “Friends” ya tiene fecha de estreno y un emotivo adelanto

El especial de “Friends” ya tiene fecha de estreno y un emotivo adelanto

OV7: el largo historial de conflictos al interior de la banda

“No paraba de llorar”: cómo fue realmente el funeral de Hugo López y la reacción de Luis Miguel

“Te amo”: el tierno tatuaje que Kourtney Kardashian le hizo a su novio Travis Barker

“¿Cuánto tiempo llevas ya de novio con Juanpa Zurita?”: Escorpión Dorado puso en aprietos a Mario Bautista

TENDENCIAS

Tik Tok está probando una nueva herramienta para encontrar trabajo

Tik Tok está probando una nueva herramienta para encontrar trabajo

Los mensajes directos de voz llegaron a Twitter

¿De quién es la voz de Alexa, el asistente de Amazon?

La insólita respuesta de Rusia a las objeciones de The Lancet sobre los informes de la Fase III de la vacuna Sputnik V

Combinar dos vacunas distintas contra el COVID-19 aumentaría la posibilidad de padecer efectos secundarios