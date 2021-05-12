COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Miércoles 12 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY --FLASH -- 3133-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-MIXED TOWN

REUTERS
12 de Mayo de 2021

Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare

LOD, ACRE, ISRAEL - Israeli beefed up military forces near Gaza, the military said on Wednesday (May 12), as hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.

