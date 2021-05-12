ADVISORY --FLASH -- 3133-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/VIOLENCE-MIXED TOWN

Violence grips mixed Arab-Jewish towns in Israel as tensions flare
Start: 12 May 2021 12:49 GMT
End: 12 May 2021 12:54 GMT
LOD, ACRE, ISRAEL - Israeli beefed up military forces near Gaza, the military said on Wednesday (May 12), as hostilities between Israel and Hamas escalated, with at least 35 killed in Gaza and five in Israel in the most intensive aerial exchanges in years.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: REUTERS/ISRAELI POLICE
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: Israel
Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace
Audio: NATURAL WITH ENGLISH AND HEBREW SPEECH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com