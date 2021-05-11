COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

Por
REUTERSMAY 11
10 de Mayo de 2021

WHO's Dr Michael Ryan briefing ahead of World Health Assembly

Start: 11 May 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 13:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY THE ORGANISERS.

GENEVA - Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, covering WHO's role in the context of global health security gives a news conference ahead of the 74th session of the World health Assembly (24 May - 01 June 2021). He will be joined by Dr Jaouad Mahjour, Assistant Director-General, Emergency Preparedness and International Health Regulations; Dr Stella Chungong, Director, Health Security Preparedness; Dr Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the Director-General and Head of the ACT Accelerator Hub; and Mr Steve Solomon, Principal Legal Officer.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - News conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

DIGITAL: ACCESS ALL - NO RESALE

Source: WHO

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Switzerland

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Barcelona visita al Levante con la única misión de ganar para seguir prendido en la lucha por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Barcelona visita al Levante con la única misión de ganar para seguir prendido en la lucha por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

El grupo terrorista Yihad Islámica anunció la muerte de dos de sus líderes durante los bombardeos de Israel sobre Gaza

Registraron sismo de 5.2 grados en Coalcomán, Michoacán; no se reportaron daños

En quién se inspiró Marcelo Dos Santos para su papel en “La reina del flow 2″

Licuadoras, planchas y microondas: CJNG repartió regalos el 10 de mayo a nombre del Mencho

DEPORTES

Barcelona visita al Levante con la única misión de ganar para seguir prendido en la lucha por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Barcelona visita al Levante con la única misión de ganar para seguir prendido en la lucha por el título: hora, TV y formaciones

Luca Vildoza, íntimo: el cambio físico que lo llevó a la NBA, qué consejos le pidió a Campazzo y qué tema del Indio Solari pondría en el vestuario de los Knicks

Fue una de las grandes promesas de Racing y saltó al Real Madrid, donde jugó con Raúl, Roberto Carlos y Redondo: “Quizá no tuve la categoría para atajar ahí”

Cómo festejó Canelo Álvarez su victoria contra Saunders

El momento que desató el odio entre Pumas y América

ENTRETENIMIENTO

“Them”: la impactante serie de terror que muestra los horrores del racismo en la década del 50

“Them”: la impactante serie de terror que muestra los horrores del racismo en la década del 50

El argentino que interpreta al inescrupuloso asistente de Luis Miguel: “Me gustaría irme de joda con él, ser su José Pérez real”

Cuál fue el duro mensaje que Frida Sofía envió a Alejandra Guzmán por el Día de las Madres

Por qué Carlos Bonavides pidió ayuda a AMLO

Cómo fue la llegada de “El Mañanero” de Brozo a Televisa

TENDENCIAS

¿El consumo de alcohol podría contribuir a más contagios de COVID-19 en lugares públicos?

¿El consumo de alcohol podría contribuir a más contagios de COVID-19 en lugares públicos?

Prendas a base de café, flores y lágrimas cristalizadas: cómo los biotextiles revolucionarán el futuro de la moda

¿Cómo sé si tuve coronavirus en el pasado?

Un debate mundial: abrir o no abrir la puerta para que el sector privado compre vacunas contra el COVID-19

Detectan nuevas variantes de coronavirus en Estados Unidos, pero aún no se sabe cuán riesgosas pueden ser