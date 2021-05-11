ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/WHO

WHO's Dr Michael Ryan briefing ahead of World Health Assembly

Start: 11 May 2021 11:55 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 13:00 GMT

THIS LIVE EVENT HAS BEEN CANCELLED BY THE ORGANISERS.

GENEVA - Dr Michael Ryan, Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, covering WHO's role in the context of global health security gives a news conference ahead of the 74th session of the World health Assembly (24 May - 01 June 2021). He will be joined by Dr Jaouad Mahjour, Assistant Director-General, Emergency Preparedness and International Health Regulations; Dr Stella Chungong, Director, Health Security Preparedness; Dr Bruce Aylward, Senior Advisor to the Director-General and Head of the ACT Accelerator Hub; and Mr Steve Solomon, Principal Legal Officer.

SCHEDULE:

1200GMT - News conference

