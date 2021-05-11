ADVISORY FLASH - 2229-ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/ROCKET-PIPELINE FIRE

Gaza rocket attack hits energy pipeline near Ashkelon

Start: 11 May 2021 22:50 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 22:51 GMT

ASHKELON, ISRAEL - A pipeline belonging to an Israeli state-owned energy company was hit in a rocket attack from Gaza late on Tuesday, an Israeli government official and an energy sector official told Reuters.

