COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Martes 11 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-SOCIETY/CENSUS

Por
REUTERSMAY 11
10 de Mayo de 2021

China briefing on once-in-a-decade population census

Start: 11 May 2021 01:47 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 03:16 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics Ning Jizhe briefs the media about the outcome of last year's once-in-a-decade census.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

“Que atienda a madres de desaparecidos”: la oposición ante festejo de AMLO por 10 de mayo

“Que atienda a madres de desaparecidos”: la oposición ante festejo de AMLO por 10 de mayo

Un pez balón apareció en la playas de California: expertos no saben cómo llegó ahí

La OMS advirtió sobre la “preocupante” amenaza de la variante india del coronavirus y cuestionó la diplomacia de las vacunas

Por qué Carlos Bonavides pidió ayuda a AMLO

El asesinato de los hermanos González Moreno puede ser por una confusión: fiscal de Jalisco

DEPORTES

El momento que desató el odio entre Pumas y América

El momento que desató el odio entre Pumas y América

Por qué Manuel Negrete debutó con Pumas y no con Cruz Azul

Edinson Cavani explicó por qué decidió seguir una temporada más en Manchester United y no firmar con Boca

Cómo llegó Luis García a los micrófonos de Azteca

Javier Alarcón y su amarga salida de Televisa

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Por qué Carlos Bonavides pidió ayuda a AMLO

Por qué Carlos Bonavides pidió ayuda a AMLO

Cómo fue la llegada de “El Mañanero” de Brozo a Televisa

Qué hay en el escritorio de Pedro Sola

En dónde está Vicente Fernández Jr. y por qué aumentan las dudas sobre él

Por qué Seth Rogen no volverá a trabajar con James Franco

TENDENCIAS

Así es la consola Wii que cabe en una mano

Así es la consola Wii que cabe en una mano

Cómo avanza el proyecto para que la Fase III de la vacuna israelí BriLife se desarrolle en la Argentina

La FDA autorizó el uso de la vacuna contra el COVID-19 de Pfizer-BioNTech en adolescentes de entre 12 y 15 años en Estados Unidos

Por qué son más seguros los lugares abiertos y al aire libre para prevenir el COVID-19

Coronavirus: detectaron por primera vez las variantes de la India y Sudáfrica en la Argentina