Martes 11 de Mayo de 2021
ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT

REUTERS
10 de Mayo de 2021

Queen Elizabeth delivers speech at State Opening of Parliament

Start: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT

EDITORS NOTE: TIMINGS ARE STILL TBC - PLEASE MONITOR FOR UPDATES FOR WHAT WILL RUN ON RLS AND WHEN

==

LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers speech at State Opening of Parliament laying out the government's agenda.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street and travels the short distance to the House of Commons (UK POOL)

TIME TBC Keir Starmer departure (UK POOL)

TIME TBC - MPs start gathering in the House of Commons and Lords start gathering in the House of Lords (PARLIAMENT TV)

TIME TBC - HM the Queen departs Buckingham Palace for Parliament. - Aerials along the route (UK POOL)

TIME TBC - MPs are called from the Chamber to listen to the Queens' speech (PARLIAMENT TV) - PLEASE NOTE WE WON'T HAVE A LIVE SIGNAL OF MPS WALKING BETWEEN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS AND HOUSE OF LORDS - LIVE SIGNALS WILL BE FROM INSIDE THE TWO CHAMBERS

TIME TBC - The Queen reads out speech from the throne in the House of Lords - the House rises immediately after (PARLIAMENT TV)

TIME TBC - MPs return to the House of Commons Chamber to debate the speech (proposer, seconder, then Johnson, then Starmer) (PARLIAMENT TV)

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: PART NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

DIGITAL: PART NEWS AND CURRENT AFFAIRS USE ONLY, CANNOT BE USED FOR LIGHT ENTERTAINMENT OR SATIRICAL PURPOSES, PARTY POLITICAL BROADCAST USAGE MUST BE CLEARED WITH PBU

Source: UK POOL / REUTERS / PARLIAMENT TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United Kingdom

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / ENGLISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

