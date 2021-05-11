ADVISORY BRITAIN-POLITICS/PARLIAMENT

Queen Elizabeth delivers speech at State Opening of Parliament
Start: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT
LONDON - Britain's Queen Elizabeth delivers speech at State Opening of Parliament laying out the government's agenda.
SCHEDULE:
TIME TBC - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street and travels the short distance to the House of Commons (UK POOL)
TIME TBC Keir Starmer departure (UK POOL)
TIME TBC - MPs start gathering in the House of Commons and Lords start gathering in the House of Lords (PARLIAMENT TV)
TIME TBC - HM the Queen departs Buckingham Palace for Parliament. - Aerials along the route (UK POOL)
TIME TBC - MPs are called from the Chamber to listen to the Queens' speech (PARLIAMENT TV) - PLEASE NOTE WE WON'T HAVE A LIVE SIGNAL OF MPS WALKING BETWEEN THE HOUSE OF COMMONS AND HOUSE OF LORDS - LIVE SIGNALS WILL BE FROM INSIDE THE TWO CHAMBERS
TIME TBC - The Queen reads out speech from the throne in the House of Lords - the House rises immediately after (PARLIAMENT TV)
TIME TBC - MPs return to the House of Commons Chamber to debate the speech (proposer, seconder, then Johnson, then Starmer) (PARLIAMENT TV)
