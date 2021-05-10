ADVISORY USA-JORDAN/

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets Jordan's FM Safadi
Start: 10 May 2021 19:00 GMT
End: 10 May 2021 19:38 GMT
WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the U.S. Department of State. Photo Op.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: STATE TV
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Politics / International Affairs
Audio: NATURAL
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com