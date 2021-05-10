COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-JORDAN/

Por
REUTERSMAY 10
10 de Mayo de 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Blinken meets Jordan's FM Safadi

Start: 10 May 2021 19:00 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 19:38 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the U.S. Department of State. Photo Op.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: STATE TV

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Scarlett Johansson pide cancelar los Globos de Oro y tacha de de sexistas a los periodistas de Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson pide cancelar los Globos de Oro y tacha de de sexistas a los periodistas de Hollywood

Adiós ‘Tuca’: Tigres se despidió oficialmente de Ricardo Ferretti enalteciendo sus éxitos

Seguidores del K-pop atacaron la iniciativa de las emisoras colombianas contra los bloqueos durante el paro

Narco en México: la FGR vinculó a proceso a dos choferes de Sonora que transportaban más de 50,000 pastillas de fentanilo

Estados Unidos y el Reino Unido condenaron el lanzamiento de misiles de Hamas hacia Israel

DEPORTES

El traspaso del año: la osada estrategia de Juventus para reemplazar a Pirlo y evitar que se vaya Cristiano Ronaldo

El traspaso del año: la osada estrategia de Juventus para reemplazar a Pirlo y evitar que se vaya Cristiano Ronaldo

“¿Cómo lo vio ahí el Tortuga?”: la espectacular asistencia de espaldas de Gabriel Deck que enloqueció a la NBA

Etapa 3 del Giro de Italia 2021: así quedaron los colombianos

“Tiene que preocuparse por la planeación de su equipo”: Valenciano se refirió al nuevo técnico del América de Cali

Edinson Cavani renovó su contrato con el Manchester United: hasta cuándo se postergó el sueño de Boca

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Scarlett Johansson pidió cancelar los Globos de Oro y acusó de de sexistas a los periodistas de Hollywood

Scarlett Johansson pidió cancelar los Globos de Oro y acusó de de sexistas a los periodistas de Hollywood

“Las estrellas bailan en Hoy”: el posible regreso de una pareja eliminada sacude al reality show

17 años después de su separación, Jennifer Lopez y Ben Affleck están de nuevo juntos: “La química es increíble”

“Agradecido de poder estar contigo”: Eleazar Gómez reapareció en redes sociales en pleno festejo por el Día de las Madres

“Mejor ataca a los pedófilos en Morena”: fuertes críticas a Estefanía Veloz tras pleito con Chumel Torres

TENDENCIAS

Coronavirus: detectaron por primera vez las variantes de la India y Sudáfrica en la Argentina

Coronavirus: detectaron por primera vez las variantes de la India y Sudáfrica en la Argentina

Mauro Colagreco, íntimo: “En la Argentina hay mucho recelo; es hora de festejar el trabajo de los demás”

Cinco ejes para entender cómo sigue el avance de la pandemia en la Argentina

Una falla técnica dejó sin visibilidad las publicaciones de usuarios de Instagram

Consejos de ciberseguridad para comprar durante el Hot Sale