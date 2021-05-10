COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY USA-BIDEN/ECONOMY --DELAYED--

Por
REUTERSMAY 10
10 de Mayo de 2021

Biden delivers remarks on the economy

Start: 10 May 2021 17:41 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 17:59 GMT

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA - U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE USA

NON-US DIGITAL CUSTOMERS: NO USE IN BROADCASTS. NO USE BY AUSTRALIA BROADCASTER WEBSITES

Source: U.S. NETWORK POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: United States

Topic: Business / Economics

Audio: Natural/English

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

