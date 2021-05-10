COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/ARGENTINA -- POSSIBLE ONLY --

Por
REUTERSMAY 10
10 de Mayo de 2021

Argentina´s Fernandez, Sanchez hold joint news conference

Start: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT

MADRID - Argentina´s President Alberto Fernandez holds a joint news conference with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as part of his European tour.

Fernandez landed in Madrid on Monday (May 10) and is scheduled to fly to Paris on Tuesday (May 11) evening to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.

SCHEDULE:

TIME TBC - Possible news conference

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: SPANISH GOVERNMENT TV POOL

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Spain

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: NATURAL / SPANISH

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Eleazar Gómez reapareció en redes sociales en pleno festejo por el Día de las Madres

Eleazar Gómez reapareció en redes sociales en pleno festejo por el Día de las Madres

Cómo son los curiosos vinos de altura de Bolivia que sueñan con ganar mercados en el mundo

Choques en Israel: el grupo terrorista Hamas lanzó un ataque con cohetes desde Gaza

“Mejor ataca a los pedófilos en Morena”: fuertes críticas a Estefanía Veloz tras pleito con Chumel Torres

Los goles de Luis Muriel siguen batiendo los récords en la Liga italiana

DEPORTES

Liguilla: horarios oficiales de los cuartos de final del Torneo Guardianes 2021

Liguilla: horarios oficiales de los cuartos de final del Torneo Guardianes 2021

Tensión en el fútbol italiano: la Juventus puede ser excluida de la Serie A por su apoyo a la Superliga

El golpe descalificador en la zona genital que le costó la expulsión a Luka Doncic en la NBA: “No fue a propósito”

Operaron a Lucas Pratto luego de la escalofriante fractura que sufrió en el Feyenoord

El enojo monumental de Zidane al sentir que el Real Madrid fue perjudicado por el arbitraje frente al Sevilla: “No entiendo nada”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Eleazar Gómez reapareció en redes sociales en pleno festejo por el Día de las Madres

Eleazar Gómez reapareció en redes sociales en pleno festejo por el Día de las Madres

“Mejor ataca a los pedófilos en Morena”: fuertes críticas a Estefanía Veloz tras pleito con Chumel Torres

Nueva pareja en “Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy”: un ex académico y una actriz debutan en el reality show

“Un beso a las mamis en el cielo”: Andrea Escalona recordó entre lágrimas a Magda Rodríguez

“Amor eterno” de Juan Gabriel: la canción más dedicada el 10 de mayo

TENDENCIAS

Mauro Colagreco, íntimo: “En la Argentina hay mucho recelo; es hora de festejar el trabajo de los demás”

Mauro Colagreco, íntimo: “En la Argentina hay mucho recelo; es hora de festejar el trabajo de los demás”

Cinco ejes para entender cómo sigue el avance de la pandemia en la Argentina

Una falla técnica dejó sin visibilidad las publicaciones de usuarios de Instagram

Consejos de ciberseguridad para comprar durante el Hot Sale

El misterioso superyate de Jeff Bezos de 500 millones de dólares