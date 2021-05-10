ADVISORY SPAIN-POLITICS/ARGENTINA -- POSSIBLE ONLY

Argentina´s Fernandez, Sanchez hold joint news conference
Start: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT
End: 11 May 2021 12:00 GMT
MADRID - Argentina´s President Alberto Fernandez holds a joint news conference with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez as part of his European tour.
Fernandez landed in Madrid on Monday (May 10) and is scheduled to fly to Paris on Tuesday (May 11) evening to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron.
