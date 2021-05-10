COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Agencias

ADVISORY ISRAEL-PALESTINIANS/JERUSALEM-CLASHES

Por
REUTERS
10 de Mayo de 2021

View of Al-Aqsa compound as Palestinians, Israeli police clash

Start: 10 May 2021 05:50 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 12:00 GMT

JERUSALEM - View of Al-Aqsa compound as seen from the Mount of Olives after clashes broke between Israeli police and Palestinians at the holy site, amid Ramadan and Jerusalem Day tensions.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Jerusalem

Topic: Conflicts / War / Peace

Audio: NATURAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

