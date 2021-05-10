ADVISORY HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/PFIZER-VACCINE

U.S. Food and Drug Administration holds news conference
Start: 10 May 2021 23:27 GMT
End: 10 May 2021 23:32 GMT
ONLINE – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration holds a virtual news conference after U.S. regulators on Monday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine for use in children as young as 12.
Restrictions:
BROADCAST: NONE
DIGITAL: NONE
Source: FDA HANDOUT
Aspect Ratio: 16:9
Location: United States
Topic: Science / Technology
Audio: NATURAL/ENGLISH
Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244
Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com