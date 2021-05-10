ADVISORY FLASH - 1218-USA-IRAN/MILITARY UPDATE

US military ship fires 30 warning shots in Strait of Hormuz
Start: 10 May 2021 23:35 GMT
End: 10 May 2021 23:37 GMT
STRAIT OF HORMUZ – U.S. Defense Department releases video showing an interaction at sea after A U.S. Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday.
