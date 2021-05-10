COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

ADVISORY FLASH - 1218-USA-IRAN/MILITARY UPDATE

Por
REUTERSMAY 10
11 de Mayo de 2021

US military ship fires 30 warning shots in Strait of Hormuz

Start: 10 May 2021 23:35 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 23:37 GMT

STRAIT OF HORMUZ – U.S. Defense Department releases video showing an interaction at sea after A U.S. Coast Guard ship fired about 30 warning shots after 13 vessels from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy (IRGCN) came close to it and other American Navy vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Pentagon said on Monday.

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE HANDOUT

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Other

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: TBC

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

Reuters

