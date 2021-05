EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels

Start: 10 May 2021 06:00 GMT

End: 10 May 2021 07:00 GMT

BRUSSELS - EU foreign ministers arrive for meeting with the western Balkans, Transatlantic relations and Belarus on the agenda.

SCHEDULE:

0600GMT arrivals start

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: EUROPEAN UNION

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: Belgium

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: ORIGINAL

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com