COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Lunes 10 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

ADVISORY CHINA-SOCIETY/CENSUS

Por
REUTERSMAY 10
10 de Mayo de 2021

China briefing on once-in-a-decade population census

Start: 11 May 2021 01:55 GMT

End: 11 May 2021 03:30 GMT

BEIJING, CHINA - China's Commissioner of National Bureau of Statistics Ning Jizhe briefs the media about the outcome of last year's once-in-a-decade census.

SCHEDULE:

0200GMT - news conference starts

Restrictions:

BROADCAST: NONE

DIGITAL: NONE

Source: REUTERS

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Location: China

Topic: Politics / International Affairs

Audio: CHANNEL 1 - NATURAL MANDARIN SPEECH, CHANNEL 2 - ENGLISH TRANSLATION

Editorial Support: +44 20 7542 2244

Email: tvnews@thomsonreuters.com

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

Reuters

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Alemania liberó la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson a todos los adultos mientras en Noruega recomendaron excluirlas del programa

Alemania liberó la vacuna de Johnson & Johnson a todos los adultos mientras en Noruega recomendaron excluirlas del programa

China divide la cima del Monte Everest: no permitirá contacto entre los escaladores del lado tibetano con los del nepalí

Sector salud exigió respeto a misiones médicas por parte de manifestantes en el paro nacional

Comienza la montaña en la tercera etapa del Giro de Italia

Lily Allen practicó boxeo en Nueva York, Cardi B y Offset comieron en un restaurante de West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

DEPORTES

Comienza la montaña en la tercera etapa del Giro de Italia

Comienza la montaña en la tercera etapa del Giro de Italia

“Hay cosas muy positivas”: las optimistas declaraciones de Vucetich tras ser goleados por Pachuca

Gabriel Deck fue el jugador con más minutos de Oklahoma City Thunder en la derrota ante Sacramento Kings

Los secretos del Napoli de Maradona, a 34 años del primer Scudetto: la cábala íntima de Diego, su relación con la Camorra y los gestos desconocidos

Cómo quedaron los partidos de liguilla del Torneo Guardianes 2021

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Lily Allen practicó boxeo en Nueva York, Cardi B y Offset comieron en un restaurante de West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

Lily Allen practicó boxeo en Nueva York, Cardi B y Offset comieron en un restaurante de West Hollywood: celebrities en un click

“All That She Wants”, el éxito 90′s de Ace of Base que sonó en Luis Miguel: La serie

Quién es Christiane Magnani, la Miss Universo que unió a Luis Miguel con Frank Sinatra

No habrá sanción contra Angela Aguilar por su interpretación del Himno Nacional: Segob

La verdad detrás del supuesto fraude de Hugo López a Luis Miguel

TENDENCIAS

¿Podría la difteria podría convertirse nuevamente en una amenaza?

¿Podría la difteria podría convertirse nuevamente en una amenaza?

A pedido y para novias: los vestidos de Vera Wang llegarán a la Argentina

¿La pandemia provocó un descenso en la natalidad?

Qué es el lupus, la enfermedad autoinmune que padecen más de 22.000 argentinos

Todo lo que hay que saber sobre la gripe para seguirse cuidando en la segunda ola