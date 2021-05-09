Win for ASSE at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard, as they beat Marseille 1-0

Saint-Étienne's 1-0 win over Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, was hard fought at the Stade Geoffroy Guichard. ASSE were looking to pick up points, following a 2-1 victory against Montpellier. Marseille were unable to beat RC Strasburg in a 1-1 draw. As the table looks today, ASSE are currently 11th with 45 points from 36 matches, while Marseille sit in 5th, with 56 points from 36.

Saints started strongly in the first half, thanks to Arnaud Nordin giving ASSE the lead just before half-time Both teams struggled to produce anything meaningful in the second half, leaving the final score at 1-0.

For ASSE, Kolo, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Adil Aouchiche, Romain Hamouma and Zaydou Youssouf, came on for Harold Moukoudi, Wahbi Khazri, Charles Abi, Arnaud Nordin and Denis Bouanga. Marseille brought on Valentin Rongier, Hiroki Sakai and Dario Benedetto, to replace Boubacar Kamara, Duje Caleta Car and Florian Thauvin.

There were bookings for Kolo from ASSE. For Marseille, Florian Thauvin, Leonardo Balerdi and Alvaro Gonzalez saw yellow.

ASSE will next play Lille away, with Marseille facing Angers SCO at home.