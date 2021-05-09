COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Visiting Brest left with nothing after Nice take all 3 points

Home fans celebrate as Adrian Ursea’s men secure win against Brest on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Mayo de 2021

Brest fell to an away defeat at the hands of Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Both Nice and Brest arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Nice were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Lille. Brest lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Nantes. As it stands, Nice are in 9th place, with 49 points from 36 matches, while Brest sit in 14th, with 40 points from 36.

Brest dominated the first half, with an early goal from Steve Mounie in the 4th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Rony Lopes producing an equaliser at the 38 minute mark, bringing Nice level. However, The Pirates just before half-time found the back of the net via another Steve Mounie goal to see out the first half 1-2.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Hicham Boudaoui at the 61 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Hassane Kamara just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Nice, Kephren Thuram Ulien, Amine Gouiri, Dan Ndoye and Andy Pelmard, came on for Youcef Atal, Rony Lopes, Hicham Boudaoui and Flavius Daniliuc. Brest replaced Hugo Magnetti, Irvin Cardona and Jeremy Le Douaron with Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie and Gaetan Charbonnier.

The referee booked Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Pierre Lees-Melou went off with a red card, while Brest's Jean Lucas also received a yellow.

Nice will next play RC Strasburg at home, with Brest facing Montpellier away.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Fórmula 1: Hamilton le ganó a Verstappen en la última recta del GP de España y Checo Pérez terminó quinto

¿William Levy involucrado en la tragedia de la Línea 12?: por qué señalan al actor como uno de los responsables en el desplome del Metro de la CDMX

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

México superó las 21 millones de dosis aplicadas contra el COVID-19

DEPORTES

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Fórmula 1: Hamilton le ganó a Verstappen en la última recta del GP de España y Checo Pérez terminó quinto

Barcelona irá a la carga por un delantero top tras la renovación de Neymar con el PSG: quiénes son los tres candidatos

Checo Pérez deberá remontar si quiere su primer podio con Red Bull

David Faitelson: “El ‘Canelo’ necesita mejores rivales para ser uno de los mejores de la historia”

ENTRETENIMIENTO

¿William Levy involucrado en la tragedia de la Línea 12?: por qué señalan al actor como uno de los responsables en el desplome del Metro de la CDMX

¿William Levy involucrado en la tragedia de la Línea 12?: por qué señalan al actor como uno de los responsables en el desplome del Metro de la CDMX

Por primera vez todos los integrantes de la familia Montaner harán un concierto juntos

Luis Miguel estaría listo para regresar a la escena con nuevo material discográfico

Elon Musk reveló en Saturday Night Live que tiene Asperger

Corazones partidos y remendados: el ranking de las estrellas de Hollywood que más veces se casaron (y separaron)

TENDENCIAS

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

Tres inspiradoras historias de rugbiers que sufrieron graves lesiones y lograron salir adelante

¿Qué hacen con mis células?: lo que deben saber los donantes que quieren ayudar al avance de la ciencia

Edith Heard, científica británica: “Necesitamos apoyar los datos abiertos para vencer al COVID-19 y prepararnos para futuros brotes”

Cómo identificar los síntomas del síndrome post COVID-19