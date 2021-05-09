Visiting Brest left with nothing after Nice take all 3 points

Brest fell to an away defeat at the hands of Nice at Allianz Rivera on Sunday. Both Nice and Brest arrived at the match from previous defeats in the league. Nice were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 2-0 to Lille. Brest lost 4-1 in the last match they played against Nantes. As it stands, Nice are in 9th place, with 49 points from 36 matches, while Brest sit in 14th, with 40 points from 36.

Brest dominated the first half, with an early goal from Steve Mounie in the 4th minute. However, their lead didn't last for long, Rony Lopes producing an equaliser at the 38 minute mark, bringing Nice level. However, The Pirates just before half-time found the back of the net via another Steve Mounie goal to see out the first half 1-2.

The Eagles continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, thanks to a goal from Hicham Boudaoui at the 61 minute mark. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Hassane Kamara just before the final whistle with a final score of 3-2.

For Nice, Kephren Thuram Ulien, Amine Gouiri, Dan Ndoye and Andy Pelmard, came on for Youcef Atal, Rony Lopes, Hicham Boudaoui and Flavius Daniliuc. Brest replaced Hugo Magnetti, Irvin Cardona and Jeremy Le Douaron with Jean Lucas, Steve Mounie and Gaetan Charbonnier.

The referee booked Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice and Pierre Lees-Melou went off with a red card, while Brest's Jean Lucas also received a yellow.

Nice will next play RC Strasburg at home, with Brest facing Montpellier away.