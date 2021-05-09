COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
Agencias

Rennes drop points against PSG in 1-1 draw

Both sides unable to make the difference as Rennes and PSG draw 1-1

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Mayo de 2021

On Sunday, Rennes and PSG were held to a 1-1 draw at the Roazhon Park. Rennes were looking to get back winning ways after losing their last game 1-0 to Bordeaux while PSG were hoping to increase their winning streak after back-to-back victories against RC Lens and FC Metz. At the moment, Rennes and PSG sit 7th, (55 points) and 2nd, (76 points), spots respectively, after 36 matches.

PSG started strongly in the first half, with Neymar giving Les Parisiens the lead just before half-time, seeing out the first half 0-1.

Rennes took the lead in the second half, thanks to Sehrou Guirassy finding the net in the 70th minute. The game ended wih a 1-1 draw.

For Rennes, Clement Grenier, Dalbert, Andy Diouf, Romain Del Castillo and Brandon Soppy, came on for Lesley Ugochukwu, Faitout Maouassa, Martin Terrier, Sehrou Guirassy and Hamari Traore. PSG brought on Abdou Diallo, Rafinha, Idrissa Gueye, Alessandro Florenzi and Mauro Icardi for Layvin Kurzawa, Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Colin Dagba and Julian Draxler.

The referee booked Nayef Aguerd, Andy Diouf, Romain Del Castillo and Flavien Tait from Rennes. PSG had the worst of it though, with Ander Herrera seeing yellow, and Presnel Kimpembe then sent off with a red.

Rennes will next travel to AS Mónaco, while PSG will face Reims at home.

