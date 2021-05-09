Reims succumb to AS Mónaco with 1-0 defeat at the Stade Auguste Delaune

Reims fell to a home defeat at the hands of AS Mónaco at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday. Reims arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Nîmes. Monaco were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Lyon. After today's result, Reims are in 13th place, with 42 points from 36 matches, while Monaco sit in 3rd, with 74 points from 36.

Monaco started the game well, thanks to Eliot Matazo finding the net at the 20 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Reims, Dereck Kutesa, Alexis Flips, El Bilal Toure and Kaj Sierhuis, came on for Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro, Nathanael Mbuku and Boulaye Dia. Monaco brought on Djibril Sidibe, Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Fode Toure and Chrislain Matsima, to replace Axel Disasi, Eliot Matazo, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland and Ruben Aguilar.

There were bookings for Marshall Munetsi from Reims, and Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan and Aleksandr Golovin, for Monaco.

Reims will play away against Paris Saint-Germain, while Monaco will face Rennes at home.