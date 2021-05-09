COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Reims succumb to AS Mónaco with 1-0 defeat at the Stade Auguste Delaune

Monaco left to lick wounds, following Reims’s visit on Sunday

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Mayo de 2021

Reims fell to a home defeat at the hands of AS Mónaco at the Stade Auguste Delaune on Sunday. Reims arrived with the intention of increasing their league score after a 2-2 draw against Nîmes. Monaco were beaten 3-2 in the previous match against Lyon. After today's result, Reims are in 13th place, with 42 points from 36 matches, while Monaco sit in 3rd, with 74 points from 36.

Monaco started the game well, thanks to Eliot Matazo finding the net at the 20 minute mark to see out the first half 0-1. Both teams unable to deliver anything further, the score remained at 1-0 at full time.

For Reims, Dereck Kutesa, Alexis Flips, El Bilal Toure and Kaj Sierhuis, came on for Moreto Cassama, Mathieu Cafaro, Nathanael Mbuku and Boulaye Dia. Monaco brought on Djibril Sidibe, Gelson Martins, Aleksandr Golovin, Fode Toure and Chrislain Matsima, to replace Axel Disasi, Eliot Matazo, Wissam Ben Yedder, Kevin Volland and Ruben Aguilar.

There were bookings for Marshall Munetsi from Reims, and Benoit Badiashile, Guillermo Maripan and Aleksandr Golovin, for Monaco.

Reims will play away against Paris Saint-Germain, while Monaco will face Rennes at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Estas son las estaciones de TransMilenio que estarán cerradas este domingo 9 de mayo

Estas son las estaciones de TransMilenio que estarán cerradas este domingo 9 de mayo

Tragedia en la Línea 12: CDMX indemnizará con 650,000 pesos a familiares de las personas fallecidas en el desplome del Metro

De la Comisión Especial de la L12 a candidatos: estos son los 19 exintegrantes que investigaron las fallas en la Línea Dorada del Metro

Ascienden a 63 los muertos por el atentado contra una escuela femenina en Kabul

Ballotage en Perú: Pedro Castillo continúa sin anunciar su equipo de gobierno y crecen las dudas en el sector empresarial

DEPORTES

Fórmula 1: el error de Red Bull que le hizo perder a Max Verstappen el Gran Premio de España

Fórmula 1: el error de Red Bull que le hizo perder a Max Verstappen el Gran Premio de España

La escalofriante lesión que sufrió Lucas Pratto en el Feyenoord

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Fórmula 1: Hamilton le ganó a Verstappen en la última recta del GP de España y Checo Pérez terminó quinto

Barcelona irá a la carga por un delantero top tras la renovación de Neymar con el PSG: quiénes son los tres candidatos

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

“No tenía ni para una lata de atún”: José Eduardo Derbez recordó el día que se quedó sin un peso

“Traumática”: cómo fue la primera cita de Mariah Carey y Luis Miguel

¿William Levy involucrado en la tragedia de la Línea 12?: por qué señalan al actor como uno de los responsables en el desplome del Metro de la CDMX

Por primera vez todos los integrantes de la familia Montaner harán un concierto juntos

TENDENCIAS

La basura espacial está bloqueando nuestra visión de las estrellas, advierten los científicos

La basura espacial está bloqueando nuestra visión de las estrellas, advierten los científicos

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

Tres inspiradoras historias de rugbiers que sufrieron graves lesiones y lograron salir adelante

¿Qué hacen con mis células?: lo que deben saber los donantes que quieren ayudar al avance de la ciencia

Edith Heard, científica británica: “Necesitamos apoyar los datos abiertos para vencer al COVID-19 y prepararnos para futuros brotes”