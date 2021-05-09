Nîmes run riot, scoring 3 without reply at the Stade Saint Symphorien

Nîmes eased past FC Metz in a 3-0 victory on Sunday at the Stade Saint Symphorien. Metz were keen to hang onto their position at the top of league and extend their winning run after winning last match. Nîmes secured a point against Reims in their previous match. As the table looks today, Metz are in 10th place, with 46 points from 36 matches, while Nîmes sit in 19th, with 35 points from 36.

After a goalless first half, Nîmes continued to apply pressure in the second and were rewarded, with Lamine Fomba giving Les Crocodiles the lead in the 61st minute. The momentum was now with Les Crocodiles, who then scored again through a goal from Renaud Ripart at the 67 minute mark to establish a 2-0. Nîmes then scored once more and increased their advantage thanks to a goal from Zinedine Ferhat just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

For Metz, Kiki, Vagner, Lamine Gueye, Boubacar Traore and Thierry Ambrose, came on for John Boye, Pape Ndiaga Yade, Farid Boulaya, Kevin N`Doram and Ibrahima Niane. Nîmes brought on Patrick Burner, Nassim Chadli, Lucas Deaux, Mahamadou Doucoure and Matteo Ahlinvi, to replace Gaetan Paquiez, Moussa Kone, Andres Cubas, Niclas Eliasson and Zinedine Ferhat.

There were bookings for Habib Maiga from Metz, and Birger Meling and Lamine Fomba, for Nîmes.

Metz will next play FC Lorient away, with Nîmes facing Lyon at home.