COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
CoronavirusNewsletters
Agencias

Home defeat for RCSA, as Montpellier secure the win

Winning formula works for visitors, as RCSA are beaten by Montpellier

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Mayo de 2021

Montpellier beats RC Strasburg 3-2 on Sunday at the Stade de La Meinau. RCSA were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Olympique de Marseille. Montpellier were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Saint-Étienne. At the moment, RCSA and Montpellier currently occupy 16th and 8th spots in the league, with 38 points and 50 points respectively after 36 matches.

La Paillade started the game well, thanks to Gaetan Laborde giving Montpellier the lead in the 36th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andy Delort just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-2.

Montpellier staged a comeback in the second half, with an early second effort from Gaetan Laborde in the 49th minute. However, RCSA weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Ludovic Ajorque, 69 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucien Kevin Zohi just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For RCSA, Dion Moise Sahi, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lionel Carole, Lucien Kevin Zohi and Sanjin Prcic, came on for Jeanricner Bellegarde, Dimitri Lienard, Anthony Caci, Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou. Montpellier brought on Petar Skuletic, Joris Chotard, Keagan Dolly, Sepe Elye Wahi and Samy Benchama, to replace Gaetan Laborde, Jordan Ferri, Arnaud Souquet, Andy Delort and Damien Le Tallec.

There were bookings for Jean-Eudes Aholou and Alexander Djiku from RCSA, and Damien Le Tallec, Joris Chotard and Mihailo Ristic, for Montpellier.

RCSA will play away against Nice, while Montpellier will face Brest at home.

TEMAS RELACIONADOS

DEPORTES
FÚTBOL
LIGUE 1

ÚLTIMAS NOTICIAS

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

La escalofriante lesión que sufrió Lucas Pratto en el Feyenoord

“No tenía ni para una lata de atún”: José Eduardo Derbez recordó el día que se quedó sin un peso

F1: Checo Pérez sufrió en el Gran Premio de España y quedó quinto

“Traumática”: cómo fue la primera cita de Mariah Carey y Luis Miguel

DEPORTES

La escalofriante lesión que sufrió Lucas Pratto en el Feyenoord

La escalofriante lesión que sufrió Lucas Pratto en el Feyenoord

Impactante travesía de un ciclista que unió el Mar Caribe con el Pacífico

Fórmula 1: Hamilton le ganó a Verstappen en la última recta del GP de España y Checo Pérez terminó quinto

Barcelona irá a la carga por un delantero top tras la renovación de Neymar con el PSG: quiénes son los tres candidatos

Checo Pérez deberá remontar si quiere su primer podio con Red Bull

ENTRETENIMIENTO

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

Día de Goku: por qué se celebra el 9 de mayo al personaje de la saga de Dragon Ball

“No tenía ni para una lata de atún”: José Eduardo Derbez recordó el día que se quedó sin un peso

“Traumática”: cómo fue la primera cita de Mariah Carey y Luis Miguel

¿William Levy involucrado en la tragedia de la Línea 12?: por qué señalan al actor como uno de los responsables en el desplome del Metro de la CDMX

Por primera vez todos los integrantes de la familia Montaner harán un concierto juntos

TENDENCIAS

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

Qué es el Asperger, la condición que padece Elon Musk

Tres inspiradoras historias de rugbiers que sufrieron graves lesiones y lograron salir adelante

¿Qué hacen con mis células?: lo que deben saber los donantes que quieren ayudar al avance de la ciencia

Edith Heard, científica británica: “Necesitamos apoyar los datos abiertos para vencer al COVID-19 y prepararnos para futuros brotes”

Cómo identificar los síntomas del síndrome post COVID-19