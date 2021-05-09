Home defeat for RCSA, as Montpellier secure the win

Montpellier beats RC Strasburg 3-2 on Sunday at the Stade de La Meinau. RCSA were looking for a victory after a 1-1 draw against Olympique de Marseille. Montpellier were beaten 2-1 in the previous match against Saint-Étienne. At the moment, RCSA and Montpellier currently occupy 16th and 8th spots in the league, with 38 points and 50 points respectively after 36 matches.

La Paillade started the game well, thanks to Gaetan Laborde giving Montpellier the lead in the 36th minute. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Andy Delort just before half-time, finishing the first half 0-2.

Montpellier staged a comeback in the second half, with an early second effort from Gaetan Laborde in the 49th minute. However, RCSA weren't lying down and managed to pull back a goal from Ludovic Ajorque, 69 minutes in. They then scored again, increasing their advantage thanks to a goal from Lucien Kevin Zohi just before the final whistle to make it 3-2.

For RCSA, Dion Moise Sahi, Ibrahima Sissoko, Lionel Carole, Lucien Kevin Zohi and Sanjin Prcic, came on for Jeanricner Bellegarde, Dimitri Lienard, Anthony Caci, Habib Diallo and Jean-Eudes Aholou. Montpellier brought on Petar Skuletic, Joris Chotard, Keagan Dolly, Sepe Elye Wahi and Samy Benchama, to replace Gaetan Laborde, Jordan Ferri, Arnaud Souquet, Andy Delort and Damien Le Tallec.

There were bookings for Jean-Eudes Aholou and Alexander Djiku from RCSA, and Damien Le Tallec, Joris Chotard and Mihailo Ristic, for Montpellier.

RCSA will play away against Nice, while Montpellier will face Brest at home.