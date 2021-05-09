COLOMBIAAMÉRICAMÉXICOARGENTINATENDENCIAS
Domingo 9 de Mayo de 2021
Angers blaze past Dijon, scoring 3 at the Stade Raymond Kopa without reply

Dijon’s efforts are in vane as Angers secure a home win.

Por
Newsroom Infobae
9 de Mayo de 2021

Angers SCO on a 3-0 win against Dijon FCO on Sunday at the Stade Raymond Kopa. With each team arriving on the back of a league defeat, they were both keen to pick up points. Angers were looking forward to meeting again after losing their last game 2-0 to FC Lorient whilst Dijon lost 5-1 in the last match they played against FC Metz. As it stands, Angers and Dijon currently occupy 12th and 20th spots in the table, with 44 points and 18 points respectively after 36 matches.

Le SCO didn't take long to start the rout, with Angelo Fulgini opening the rout early in the first half, finishing the first half 1-0.

Angers started the second half with renewed vigour, with an early calamitous own goal from Saturnin Allagbe in the 50th minute. However they weren't finished yet and Lois Diony made it 3-0 just before the final whistle to make it 3-0.

For Angers, Antonin Bobichon, Mathias Pereira Lage, Jimmy Cabot, Lois Diony and Mohamed Ali Cho, came on for Ibrahim Amadou, Angelo Fulgini, Farid El Melali, Stephane Bahoken and Sada Thioub. Dijon brought on Aboubakar Kamara, Mounir Chouiar, Arthur Zagre and Moussa Konate, to replace Mihai Dobre, Frederic Sammaritano, Jordan Marie and Mama Balde.

Angers will play their next fixture away against Olympique de Marseille, while Dijon will face Nantes at home.

